Millions Of WhatsApp Users To Be cut Off In May

Millions of WhatsApp users in Nigeria and around the world may be cut off from using the platform, especially those using old-fashioned smartphones and iPhones running iOS versions below 15.1.

This was announced by Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, stating that the app will no longer function on certain outdated smartphones that do not meet the latest security and performance standards, as from May 5, 2025.

The company stated that the move is part of the ongoing commitment to data security, app stability, and the evolving requirements of modern operating systems.

It stated: “As technology advances, phasing out support for older hardware is necessary to maintain app functionality and security.

“WhatsApp will no longer work on iPhones running iOS versions below 15.1. Affected models include: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus

“These devices cannot upgrade beyond iOS 12.5.7 and will therefore be incompatible.

“This follows WhatsApp’s earlier move to end support for Android 4.4 (KitKat) as of January 1, 2025. Affected Android models include: Samsung: Galaxy S3, Note 2, Ace 3, S4 Mini, Motorola: Moto G (1st Gen), Moto E (2014), Razr HD, HTC: One X+, Desire 500, Desire 601, LG: Optimus G, L90, Nexus 4, Sony: Xperia Z, SP, T, V.”

Therefore, Meta advised the users to upgrade to devices running at least iOS 15.1 or Android 5.0 (Lollipop) to be able to continue using the app.

The company also recommended backing up chat histories before switching to a new device to avoid losing important data.

Meanwhile, MTN said it has partnered with Meta to boost WhatsApp call quality in Nigeria and other countries.

The telco said it has collaborated with Meta to improve the quality and stability of real-time voice and video calls on applications like WhatsApp across 12 MTN markets, starting from Nigeria.

The initiative, according to the company, focuses on enhancing the interaction between mobile networks and real-time calling applications by leveraging application-aware networks and network-aware applications.

The partnership marks a significant shift in the relationship between telecom operators and Over-the-Top (OTT) players in Africa, where telecom operators often complain that OTT companies like Meta are chipping away their revenue from voice calls as many subscribers shift to internet calls as opposed to regular calls on their networks.

MTN disclosed in a statement that the journey of its partnership with Meta started at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, after which technical teams from both companies started working closely to identify areas of improvement, using advanced data analytics and rigorous testing to deploy optimised solutions.

According to the company, these interventions are now beginning to yield measurable improvements in call performance and network efficiency.

Commenting on the initiative, Chief Technical Officer at MTN Nigeria, Yahaya Ibrahim, said: “We’re pleased with the remarkable improvement in our real-time communication services, reflecting our commitment to innovative customer solutions.”

Meta’s Head of Network Ecosystems Engineering, Diego Marí, added: “The collaboration allows us to deploy advanced solutions for an unparalleled real-time experience in Nigeria and showcases our dedication to elevating service quality and improving user experience, while striving for continued efficiency in traffic delivery.”

