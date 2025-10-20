Millions Join Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ Protests Across US

Huge crowds have taken part in “No Kings” protests against President Donald Trump’s policies in cities across the US, including New York, Washington DC, Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles.

Thousands packed New York City’s iconic Times Square and streets all around, with people holding signs with slogans like “Democracy not Monarchy” and “The Constitution is not optional”.

Ahead of the demonstrations, Trump allies accused the protesters of being linked with the farleft Antifa movement, and condemned what they called “the-hate America rally”.

Several US states had mobilised the National Guard. But organisers said the events, which drew nearly seven million people, were peaceful.

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has expanded the scope of presidential power, using executive orders to dismantle parts of the federal government and to deploy National Guard troops to US cities despite objections by state governors, reports the BBC.

He has also called on the administration’s top law enforcement officials to prosecute his perceived enemies.