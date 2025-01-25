Millions Defy ‘False’ Security Alerts, Attends Sanusi’s Annual Maulud

Share

The ancient city of Kano witnessed millions of influx of Tijjaniya Sect Faithfuls for the Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II National Annual Maulud, defying the earlier Security Alerts raised by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Tijjaniya Sect Faithfuls who are called Muhammadawa, throng the City from across Nigeria and some African countries chanting Islamic songs, while the venue of the Maulud in Sani Abacha Stadium was filled to capacity with many left away outside venue as they couldn’t access it.

The event which went peaceful against what the State Government terms, “false” Security Terror Alerts raised by the Police, became historically one of the biggest gatherings of Religious followers in the recent history of Kano.

Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, who was represented by Bby abagana Fannami, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and lots of other dignitaries were among the hundreds of guests who were at the Maulud events.

Speaking while cheering the heavy crowds that shouted Allahu Akbar, the Vice Commended the contribution of the Tijjaniyya Islamic sect in fostering unity among the Muslim community in the country.

The Maulud celebrating the late Shiek Ibrahim Nyass, the spiritual leader of the Tijjaniyya sect at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano, saw brisk businesses with so many Hawkers making lots of money.

A statement issued by Mr Sanusi Bature, earlier on, said Kashim Shettima, who was represented by Alhaji Babagana Fannami, praised the Muslim sect for standing over the past century in true teachings of Islam.

Shettima, who was the special guest of honour at the occasion, eulogised the guiding principles of the ‘Sufi’ sect to humanity.

The special guest emphasized the unwavering tenacity of the Tijjaniyya sect to lessons of Prophet Muhammad rather than compromising matters of the jurisprudence of Islam. He, therefore, reminded Muslims to emulate the true teachings of Islam and avoid extremism.

The Chief host, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, equally lauded the efforts of the Tijjaniyya sect in maintaining peace and harmonious relationships with other sects in Nigeria.

“As your host, we have to appreciate all of you for coming to Kano from far and near to attend this year’s mauled for Sheik Ibrahim Niass”

It could be recalled that the police attempted to halt the maul over an alleged security threat, which the Government has dismissed as a fake and unfounded claim.

Emir Khalifa Dr. Muhammadu Sanusi II, who doubles as the national leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, prayed for the unity of Muslims around the globe and tolerance with believers of other faiths.

The City remains calm and peaceful accepting the millions of guests as their Brothers in Islam while some provide shelter and Food to them others keep them company all through the programs.

