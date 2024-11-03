Millennials, Gen-Zers reconnect with art at Kaleidoscope exhibition

Share

The Alliance Française de Lagos Library was recently transformed into a vibrant celebration of colours, creativity, and self-expression during the second solo exhibition by renowned visual artist, Deji Oluokun.

Titled ‘Kaleidoscope’, the exhibition attracted art enthusiasts, fashion connoisseurs, and industry stakeholders, showcasing a unique fusion of visual art, digital illustrations, 3D elements, and fashion photography.

The exhibition, which ran from October 12th to 26th, featured captivating pieces that explored the creative journey through a spectrum of colours. Each piece symbolized a distinct phase of the artist’s life, with titles like “dediKation,” “Kreativity,” and “foKus” reflecting moments of growth, inspiration, and introspection. The artworks combined various mediums, demonstrating Oluokun’s versatility and commitment to pushing artistic boundaries.

Kaleidoscope was more than just a visual experience; it was a multi-sensory event. Attendees were immersed in a seamless spectrum of colours and sounds that brought the collection to life. The exhibition opened in darkness, gradually introducing the audience to the brilliance of colours accompanied by a video trailer presentation and curated sounds, creating an atmosphere that stirred emotions and inspired contemplation.

Deji Oluokun’s Kaleidoscope was aimed to inspire Millennials and Gen-Zers, who are passionate about contemporary art. His latest collection, “RCVRY,” encouraged young creatives who formed 90 per cent of the guests at the exhibition to reclaim their self-esteem and showcase their capabilities to the world. By utilizing art as a storytelling medium, Deji communicated the limitless potential and resilience inherent in every creative journey.

The exhibition also served as a platform for discussions on the intersection of art and fashion, bringing together professionals from diverse backgrounds to explore new avenues of collaboration. With vibrant colours, innovative techniques, and meaningful narratives, Kaleidoscope successfully highlighted the transformative power of creativity.

