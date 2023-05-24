New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
Millan Giants Battle For Stephan El Shaarawy Signature

Stephan El Shaarawy is looking likely to depart Rome by the end of the season, based on his performance there may arise a mini race for his signature.

As it has been reported by Tuttosports, there is going to be a battle for the Italian winger who has been something of a rotational option for Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

In the second half of the season, he has been one of the Giallorossi’s better performers with many stars failing to shine.

That has sparked interest from Milan who may want to bring him back to San Siro after his previous spell.

It will not be easy to do that, though, as Inter are now also looking at bringing him back to the city of Milan

El Shaarawy is out of contract at Roma at the end of this season which means, despite being 30 years old, he could be a smart pickup to bolster the base level of the squad.

