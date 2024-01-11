Millan, Fenerbahce Agree Deal On Krunic

Milan have reportedly come into a contract agreement with Fenerbahce for Rade Krunic in a deal worth €5m plus bonuses, so he will fly out to Istanbul for a medical.

The deal had essentially been agreed late last night, as confirmed by director Geoffrey Moncada when speaking exclusively to Sky Sport Italia.

Fenerbahce had been flirting with their offers for Krunic, much to the irritation of the Rossoneri, especially as the player turned down a more lucrative bid from Spartak Moscow.

It seems as if they finally bumped up the price to reach the €5m demand and according to reports the two clubs have exchanged contracts.

READ ALSO:

The deal is believed to be worth €5m plus €1m in add-ons, with his salary worth €3m per season.

Krunic will now fly out to Istanbul, either tonight or tomorrow morning at the latest, to undergo a medical and sign the paperwork.

The 30-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international had been purchased from Empoli in 2019 for €8.6m and was already on the verge of an exit over the summer, but Fenerbahce again did not meet the asking price.

He failed to agree on a new contract, forcing Milan to let him leave for just €5m plus bonuses.