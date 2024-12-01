Millamix Advises Sound Engineers to Respect Cultural Roots of Nigerian Music

Share

Famous sound engineer, Eduek Hezekiah Jonah, reputed for creating hits for some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, has spoken on the need for music makers to innovate while respecting the cultural roots of Nigerian music.

In a recent interview, Jonah, popularly known as Millamix, said that working with high-profile artists has given him insights into the demands of the industry, shaping his approach to music production as he navigates the world of Nigerian music.

True to his words, his dedication to his work has seen him create music for big names in the Nigerian music industry. From Tiwa Savage, Ruger to Teni, Millamix’s journey into the Nigerian music industry reflects talent, perseverance, and adaptability.

Milla, as he is fondly called in music circles, said that his discography is a testament to his unique sound that resonates with the Nigerian audience. According to him, his creative process blends traditional Nigerian rhythms with contemporary beats, offering artists a fresh, yet familiar, sound that distinguishes their music.

“It is important to understand an artist’s vision and create a synergy that enhances the storytelling aspect of music. As a sound engineer, my studio is a place of experimentation and collaboration, where beats evolve to match the energy and emotion of each artist,” he said.

