MilkBankNG Commemorates World Human Milk Donation Day

As the world marks World Human Milk Donation Day today, MilkBankNG, Nigeria’s first and only human milk bank, is celebrating the remarkable contributions of breast milk donors while addressing the unique challenges of pioneering milk banking in the country.

The organisation is also extending an open invitation for collaboration with like-minded individuals, organisations, and institutions committed to advancing infant health and survival in Nigeria.

At the heart of MilkBankNG’s impact are the selfless efforts of donor mothers whose contributions have continued to improve neonatal health outcomes through the provision of safe, pasteurized donor breast milk.

One such donor, Mrs. Modupe Folarin, described milk donation as both a privilege and a life-affirming act.

“Having heard stories of the pain some mothers go through for not being able to breastfeed their babies through no fault of theirs, I feel grateful to be able to produce milk,” she said.

“It’s a blessing to be able to share. It’s amazing to think that my milk can help another baby thrive. It’s like having a superpower! Knowing my donation makes a difference feels like a badge of honour.”

Thanks to the generosity of Mrs. Folarin and other dedicated donors, MilkBankNG has continued to provide life-saving nourishment to premature and vulnerable babies in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across Lagos.

Hospitals that have benefited from MilkBankNG’s services include Reddington Hospital, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), and Evercare Hospital.

A nurse at Reddington Hospital’s NICU praised the quality and impact of the donor milk:

“The donor breast milk has been invaluable. It has significantly supported the growth and well-being of our babies, helping prevent complications often linked to formula feeding. None of the babies have experienced adverse reactions, which underscores the safety and quality of the milk.”

At Evercare Hospital, a NICU doctor described donor milk as “transformational” for many families.

“For our NICU babies, donor milk has been nothing short of miraculous. The reduction in infections and digestive issues like Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) speaks volumes. It has brought immense peace of mind to parents.”

Since its inception, MilkBankNG has provided over 200 litres of pasteurized donor breast milk, supporting 47 vulnerable infants, including twins and triplets. These efforts have proven critical in improving neonatal survival and reducing health complications in fragile newborns.

Founder and Medical Director of MilkBankNG, Dr. Obinwanne, a lactation consultant and medical doctor, emphasized the need for partnerships to scale their mission:

“Partnerships are essential to expanding our impact. We welcome support from government agencies, NGOs, corporate entities, and individuals. Whether through financial support, advocacy, or operational collaboration, together we can create a future where no baby is left without the nourishment they need to survive and thrive.”

To commemorate this year’s Human Milk Donation Day, MilkBankNG is launching a fundraising campaign to expand its reach and overcome the unique challenges of milk banking in Nigeria. The organisation will also host events to honour and celebrate its donor mothers, whose generosity continues to save lives.

These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the importance of breast milk donation, inspire more mothers to join the life-saving mission, and build a robust community dedicated to improving infant health across Nigeria.

