Milk Kitchen: The Story Of Wet Nursing

I Did It To Help My Sister But Was Co-opted Into It Professionally –Nurse

Wet nursing was, in the recent past, an essential practise that allowed for infant survival after many mothers died in childbirth. Some medical conditions also prevented a number of mothers from breast-feeding their babies at birth. In this report, ISIOMA MADIKE, takes a historical tour of this exercise that was the norm in many government hospitals in the past

Nigerians seldom hear about wet nursing these days — but it’s still happening around the world. Wet nursing (or milk sharing) became a talking point after a Queensland mother posted a photo of herself breast-feeding her nephew on the Facebook page for her blog, The Milk Meg, sometime in 2016. “My gorgeous little nephew!” wrote mother of three, Meg Nagle, who is a lactation consultant.

She added: “While my sister was at work today I tried to give him a bottle of her expressed milk a few times (which he wouldn’t take). I could see he was tired so I popped him on the boob and voila, he was asleep in minutes.” Her post triggered a discussion about breastfeeding someone else’s baby, and the response was over- whelmingly positive, with many women sharing their own wet nursing stories.

With medical evidence pointing overwhelmingly to the health benefits of breast milk, wet nursing found a niche among women who, for medical reasons, can’t nurse. Back home in Nigeria, this reporter encountered a retired Matron, Mrs. Abike Balogun, who claimed to have practised as a wet nurse at some point in her over 30 years sojourn in nursing. It started informally, she told this reporter, before “I was co-opted into it professionally.”

Balogun said: “My sister gave birth to my beautiful nephew at the time. She was exhausted in hospital and she wasn’t quite lactating, and she actually asked me to ‘please feed him’. “I felt so honoured to have given him his first decent feed as a new-born and to help my poor sister get some much needed rest. It was a wonderful experience I’d not forget in a hurry.”

Balogun later nursed seven other kids, after she related her experience to some of her nursing colleagues. “While I was narrating my experience and how excited I was to have done that, little did I know that I was into something big. In what looked like a coincidence, there was a woman who just gave birth in the hospital I was working at and she was not lactating.

“So, when the Chief Medical Director heard of my story, he summoned me to his office and thereafter pleaded with me to help breastfeed the child whose mother was in dis- tress. “The woman in question also had a medical condition she was battling with and had to be kept in the hospital longer than she should have. Within the period, I took over the duty of a mother, as I breastfed the baby as if he was mine.

“Many who were in the hospital didn’t know what was happening. We had to do it in such a way that the woman would not feel humiliated. “The baby was perfectly healthy, and the mother didn’t have milk but even if she had, she would not have been allowed to breastfeed him. I was weaning my daughter, Bola, but I still had a lot of milk that I was pumping, so I breastfed the baby like I would my own child.

“Although I wasn’t under any pressure as I could not imagine having to force my child to wean, and I wouldn’t advise any other mother to feel under pressure to do that. “I just needed to help out as I assumed the role of a professional wet nurse, even though I was not trained as one. Till date I cannot say if people still train as wet nurses. My view of wet nursing is that it feels right and is a natural, important thing for the child.”

And because of the manner Balogun handled the assignment of helping to breastfeed that particular child, the CMD commissioned her to take up the assignment, with a remuneration attached to it whenever the need arose. She had stopped child bearing at the time but still lactated unbelievably. She accepted the challenge without qualms. “I saw it as a special calling and I did it with joy.

After my first experience, I went on to help breastfeed about seven other ‘unknown’ kids, of which I was paid handsomely. As a trained nurse we see a lot of women with different challenges, most of them, with severe medical conditions. “So, naturally, you are left with no option but to lend a helping hand at that point. However you feel about wet nursing, it’s difficult to argue against the benefits of feeding an infant in the most natural way possible,” Balogun said.

Incidentally, some of the younger women in the nursing profession in the country have confessed they have not come across a wet nurse before. For those who admitted the existence, they claimed it only happened in the past, but not any- more. One of such nurses at the General Hospital, Orile-Agege, Lagos, who identified herself simply as Mosun, told one of our reporters that it used to be a common feature in most big government maternity homes, especially the general hospitals in the cities.

She said: “Yes, it existed here in Nigeria, but I doubt if we still have them in our hospitals again. You know things have changed and many of the old good practises have gone with the initiators. I can tell you that most of our young nurses we have around today may not have an idea what a wet nurse is all about. “Those days, for one reason or the other, some mothers didn’t lactate, especially young mothers.

There are also those who may have some health challenges that could prevent them from breastfeeding their babies. “In other instances, some nurses are seconded to breast-feed babies that their mothers died during childbirth. In such situations, these specially trained nurses come in handy. Apart from the fact that they lactate easily, they are also helped with some drugs to enable them to do that effectively.

“Of course they must have been screened to make sure they too have no diseases that could harm the newborn. The government employed, paid and put them on a special scale to encourage people to take up the job. Even at that, most people do not know that such nurses exist in such hospitals. “It’s only those in need that were aware of such special nurses. Breastfeeding someone else’s baby was unthinkable for mothers at the time.

Incredibly, despite the health risks, it’s quietly making a comeback. “One reason why it’s no longer in vogue may be the fact that most mothers nowadays prefer formulas despite the fact that government hospitals try to discourage that to promote exclusive breastfeeding for at least the first six months of birth. But how do you regulate those that patronise private hospitals?”

Another nurse at the popular Ayinke Maternity at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ike- ja, who preferred to be addressed only as Olawunmi, appears not to be aware of the existence of wet nursing in Nigeria. Although she has an idea of what wet nursing is but said that the country is yet to graduate to that level. “I don’t think we have graduated to that level in Nigeria.

The wet nurses help to breastfeed other people’s babies, especially if their mothers are dead or can’t produce milk on their own. “It’s possible they are specially trained for that; I don’t think I’m sure of that; essentially their duty is to breast-feed babies that their mothers are dead or can’t lactate,” she said. A Matron in County Hospital, Aguda-Ogba, Lagos, who equally pleaded not to be identified, said: “We don’t have such training in nursing, mostly in Nigeria; you can only find such probably in other climes.

“What we do here is that once the woman dies the grandmother can wash her breast to feed the baby or if there is no one to feed the baby we suggest formulas and water in order to sustain the child. “Though I have heard people refer to such practise as wet nursing abroad.” Also, former President, Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, AbdulRafiu Adeniji, said: “It is only professional nurses that I know about in the country. I don’t know about wet nurses.

The work of a professional nurse is all encompassing. “But what we have that is related to that is paediatric nursing; wet nursing is not yet a registered profession in Nigeria. “Although as a nurse, you are a surrogate mother; you take responsibility for infants and the elderly from nonage to the grave. “As a professional nurse you should be able to work in all areas but we have what we call paediatric nurses in Nigeria. They have their own specialty.

We have those who deal with infants and those who deal with special cases like infants born with deformities or with cardiac arrest. “We also have people who are naturally gifted in tending to infants and elderly but in Nigeria the only recognised nursing dealing with infants is paediatric nursing which has a lot of sub-specialization under them. Wet nursing is not a focus in Nigeria. We only have midwives and paediatric nurses.”

Dr. Peter Ogunnubi, a consultant psychiatrist and Chief Executive Officer of Grace Cottage Clinic in Lagos, admitted he has little knowledge about wet nursing in this part of the world. “Wet nursing is a practise that is popular in more developed countries. Though I would not say if they are specially trained, I know because of the death of mothers while giving birth and for reasons that the woman is not lactating, that can suffice.

“It’s also recommended when the woman has some kind of health challenge which could prevent her from breast-feeding her child. There are also those who do that informally in which case relatives or grand- mothers could be engaged to help breastfeed a child when the need arises. We have such here in Nige- ria but it is not so pronounced,” he said. The acceptability or not of the concept of wet nursing may vary from one belief to the other.

A professor of Islamic Eschatology, Mus- lim activist, social commentator and an advocate of dialogue, Ishaq Akintola, for instance, listed the conditions under which it could be encouraged. He said: “If the mother of a new baby suddenly dies, a wet nurse can assist in breast-feeding. They are even employed in Arab culture; it was part of their culture in the past to adopt somebody to breastfeed their children. Any area of humanitarian support is approved and supported by Islam.”

Chief Olorunwa Ayekonilogbon, the priest of Ifa deity, also believes wet nursing to be to part of the Af- rican tradition. “This is not something new to us as Africans. Whenever a mother dies while giving birth, the child will automatically be given to another woman to nurse, but it’s usually close relatives. I believe this is what is now being referred to as wet nursing,” Ayekonilogbon said.

Wet nursing, the practice of a woman breastfeeding an infant that is not biologically her child, was a practical way to pro- vide nutrition for a newborn. Research has shown that breastfed children enjoy lifelong health benefits – they have higher IQs, get sick less, are not likely to be obese and not likely to develop allergies, diabetes and heart disease in later life. This may be the reason pressure has mounted on new mothers to put down the bottle.

Breastfeeding, according to medical experts, provides infants with protection from dehydration and minimised exposure to contaminated food and thus becomes essential for their survival. The ideal wet nurse is one who is able to produce the best nutrition for an infant, based on specific characteristics. She must be unmarried, and should not have sexual intercourse and/or become pregnant (both of which will lower the quality of her milk).

They should also only breastfeed one child at a time. Additionally, a wet nurse must be on a regulated diet so her milk will not become unsuitable for the child. However, doctors usually caution that such nurses should be in good health so there is no transmission of infection through breast milk. To ensure the safety of the child, doctors advise screening mothers for viruses such as Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Hepatitis C.

Even at that, they have over time harped on the fact that lactation has a direct beneficial effect on the in- fant in that it promotes growth and normal development and confers protection against various infant diseases, especially infections. In some civilisations, wet nursing occurred mainly on a casual basis where lactating relatives or neighbours fed another child along with (tandem lactation), or after weaning their own infant.

In others it was a highly organised practise among certain classes of the population. Unlike the rich however, poor families are usually not able to afford the services of a wet nurse as it often does not come cheap. It was not until 1928 that the first unit for infants was opened with a milk kitchen and in-house wet nurses. Like infant mortality, maternal mortality was very high in ancient Egypt. The subsequent reliance on wet nurses to provide nutrition for orphaned infants increased and wet nurses were then venerated.