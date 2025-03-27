Military’s Warning Against Communities Negotiating With Bandits

Share

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, the military is against the moves by some community leaders, especially in Jibia, Batsari and Safana local government areas (LGAs) of Katsina State, to be paying money to criminal elements in an effort to ‘buy’ their peace.

Much as this was done, surreptitiously out of frustration with the perceived ineffectiveness of government security agencies to protect them from non-state actors, such independent negotiations could undermine the broader efforts of the military and security agencies to cripple the activities of these criminals.

But the rather delicate and critical issue of protecting the lives of the helpless citizens, more so from the hands of armed bandits, Boko Haram insurgents and ISWAP terrorists, needs a holistic and thorough review now more than ever since their life-wasting activities became a national spectacle over the past decade. Though Kangye in his recent statement wondered:

“Why should communities want to do that? I don’t think they want to seek approval from the military to do so and the military, I don’t think they are aware of that,” the insecurity challenge demands a frontal battle against the root causes, the sponsors and finally do away with the culture of impunity, for the military to succeed in its national assignment.

Furthermore, considering the effects of such threats to livelihood and preventable deaths, it has become imperative to understand the challenges faced by the military in the battle against insecurity in the country.

For instance, about one million people were displaced in the North Western states of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara and Kaduna as at 2022. This was traced to resurging violence between the local farmers and the Fulani pastoralists.

So to begin with, what is the ratio of counterinsurgents to the population? Though a security expert, James Quinlivan, recommended roughly 20 to 25 soldiers to 1,000 residents, the nation had a military strength of 223,000 to 220 million Nigerians in 2022. That equated to one soldier per 1, 000 citizens.

Yet, the querulous issue of the failed policy of granting amnesty to the so called ‘repentant’ terrorists has become a burden on the shoulders of the soldiers

This is definitely not enough to combat the effrontery of the well-armed insurgents. Yet, the army has to face the challenges of lack of policy coordination on the part of the top hierarchy, inadequate arms and ammunition, tackling of the underhand practices of informants, sympathisers, some in-house government officials who betray the security policies and of course, the ignoble role of conflict entrepreneurs.

Yet, the querulous issue of the failed policy of granting amnesty to the so called ‘repentant’ terrorists has become a burden on the shoulders of the soldiers.

But that is not all there is to the challenges bedevilling the army. The other is corruption as per lack of transparency, probity and accountability with regards to the funds made available for the purchase of arms and ammunition.

All these have cumulatively led to the frustration on the part of community leaders who are vulnerable to the gambits and threats of the bandits.

And it is important to understand that they, the bandits, have no political or religious ideology driving their armed conflicts, other than latching on to the economic opportunities available to them through kidnapping for ransom, exploitation, extortion and vicious attacks on vulnerable communities.

What it all boils down to therefore, is an all-encompassing approach to fighting all forms of insurgency by frontally tackling the root causes of mass poverty, enlightenment of the populace on the self-decimating ills of banditry, kidnapping for ransom and threatening farmers from going to their farms to boost food security.

But above all, the Federal Government must muster the political will to identify the sponsors of insurgency, prosecute them and let them face the full wrath of the law.

This will serve as a form of deterrence to others who may want to view the supply of arms and ammunition as their legal forms of livelihood.

For now, the scourge of banditry in the North-west Geopolitical Zone remains a serious threat to security in the country and no effort should be spared in reining in the monsters that are the masterminds behind the loss of precious lives and displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

There should be strong policies in place to identify the different groups involved, their manner of settling within the communities and the spread of their atrocities. Furthermore, there should be a risk assessment on the repentant bandits and acting on information obtained from them.

With all these done, the message of Kangye reassuring the public that security forces would not allow criminal elements to continue threatening lives and vital infrastructure will sink in. The community leaders and their people will come to understand that negotiating with bandits’ fuels more criminal activities. And that explains why the government will not recognise or support it.

