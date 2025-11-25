Military’s Approach To Insecurity Not Working – Kebbi Gov

Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris has called on the military to change the style used in tackling insecurity. The governor said this when he received Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, at the Government House, Birnin-Kebbiyesterday.

The governor also reinstated his call for the probe of the withdrawal of military personnel deployed to the Government Comprehensive Girls Secondary School, Maga, minutes before bandits abducted 25 schoolgirls.

He said: “How can over 500 bandits be moving on bikes on our highways without being checked? We are doing our obligations to the security agencies. “We provide them with logistics, bought over 100 vehicles for them but their security architecture is not working.

“If we knew they would leave our girls for the bandits to take away, we wouldn’t have listened to the advice they gave us to deploy security personnel. We would have just shut down the school.