Military: We’ll Take Extensive Measures To Avoid Civilian Casualties

Nigerian Military has vowed to take “extensive measures” to avoid civilian casualties during kinetic operations undertaken by troops across the theatres.

This comes in the wake of Sunday’s drone attack on a location in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, which left dozens of residents dead.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday, urged law-abiding citizens to report the activities of terrorists and other enemies of the state to appropriate authorities.

“On 3 Dec 2023, at about 2200hrs and based on untoward activities by a terrorist. The NA UAV detachment observed the movement of terrorists at Ligarma, a terrorist-infested area of Kaduna State.

“Aerial surveillance captured the movement of groups of persons synonymous with the terrorist tactics and modus operandi. The observed advance of the terrorists that were gathered posed a threat to key infrastructure within reach of the untoward activities. Accordingly, the threat was eliminated to prevent the terrorists from unleashing terror on innocent civilians.

“It should be noted that terrorist often deliberately embed themselves within civilian population centres in order for the civilian population to bear the consequences of their atrocities. Nevertheless, the Nigerian military does its best at all times to distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

“The military views every civilian death in the cause of operations as a tragedy. Such tragedies are needless and unwanted, which causes the armed forces to take extensive measures to avoid them.

“One such measure taken by the military is to continually give precise instructions to communities”, Buba said.

He added thus: “For instance, communities are to always alert troops of their activities particularly when such a community is known to be infested with terrorist and their sympathisers. These instructions are intended to enable the military to distinguish between friendly and untoward activities.

“The armed forces will continue to operate consistent with international law as it always has done. It will also continue its determined and cautious progress in eradicating terrorists from our land.6. These terrorists as part of their tactics disguise themselves as civilians to perpetrate terror.

“Accordingly, they will continue to find innovative solutions to the challenges faced in the conduct of operations”.