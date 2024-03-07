Military Vows To Crackdown Violators Of Benue Grazing Law

In defiance of the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranch Establishment Law, the Nigerian Military has pledged to crack down on herdsmen violating the state’s existing law.

Major General Sunday Igbinomwanhia, the Force Commander of the military spike operation better known as Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), made this known in a statement issued on Wednesday in Makurdi while briefing newsmen about the State Security Council meeting.

Maj. Gen. Igbinomwanhia said that the two-week ultimatum given to both armed and unarmed herdsmen operating in the state had expired fourth night ago, which is when the action became essential.

READ ALSO:

He said: “The Governor and members of the Security Council gave that leverage to herders who are grazing openly and those of them illegally bearing arms to withdraw from the state.

“A seven-man committee was set up by the Council and was mandated to find out modalities for the implementation of the kinetic aspect if they fail to withdraw.

“But if you contravene the law, no matter who you are, your status, or where you come from, the full weight of the law will be brought to bear heavily on you.”