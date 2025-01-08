Military Veterans Protest Unpaid Pension Arrears

Share

Military veterans yesterday resumed their protests at the main entrance of the Ministry of Finance in Abuja over their pension arrears.

As early as 8 am, the retirees barricaded the entrance to the ministry with canopies and chairs, dancing to blaring music songs from a sound system.

They demanded the full payment of their long-overdue entitlements. They said they were owed a 20 to 28 per cent salary increment covering January to November 2024 and other outstanding benefits.

The protesters condemned the government for breaching the agreement reached with them. Last month, the pensioners in a similar manner stormed the ministry over the unpaid benefits.

They claimed the government failed to fulfil its promise of settling their dues. Despite approval for these payments, the government had cited insufficient funds as the reason for the delay.

Unyielding to the pressure from some ministry officials, the protesters pledged to continue with the protest unless their demands were met.

Meanwhile, the Military Pensions Board (MPB) Chairman AVM Paul Irumheson yesterday confirmed the receipt of the 50 per cent balance of the pension arrears of the retirees from the government.

Irumheson said this while addressing protesters at the Ministry of Finance. He urged the protesters to shelve the protest, assuring them that they would start receiving the arrears any moment.

