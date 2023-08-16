‘Military to launch aggressive operation in Zamfara

The Chief of Army Staff (OAS) Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has revealed plans for a military operation in Zamfara State in “a few weeks” to flush out terrorists from the violence-prone north western state.

He made the revelation when he visited Governor Dauda Lawal at Government House on Monday, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesman Sulaiman Bala on Tuesday.

Lawal had sought increased military presence in the state to restore calm.

The statement said: “The Chief of Army Staff had a lengthy discussion with the governor on how to improve synergy and foster ways to combat the menace of banditry in the state.

“The governor and the Chief of Army Staff brainstormed strategies to enhance military operations to restore absolute peace in the state.

“The visit by the Army Chief is another indication of the governor’s commitment to addressing the lingering insecurity situation in the state.”

“It will also boost the morale of the soldiers who are already on the ground in the state.

“Lieutenant-Gen. Lagbaja assured the governor that there will be an aggressive military operation in Zamfara State in a few weeks.”