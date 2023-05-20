Military To Agitators: No Amount Of Threats ‘ll Stop May 29 Inauguration

For the umpteenth time, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has given an assurance of its readiness to contain threats to the successful transfer of power to a new President on May 29. There have been calls for the establishment of an interim government in some quarters with promoters of what many described as an aberration, arguing for the disposal of election petitions before swearing-in. But, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that no amount of agitations will stop the successful inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President.

It disclosed that as members of the Transition Committee, the military, as well as other security agencies, have been working round-the-clock to ensure a smooth and hitch-free transition of power. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj- Gen. Musa Danmadami, who conveyed the position, said: “On May 29, agitation will come, agitation will go. “Like I told you, there is a transition committee, which has been put in place, and the members of the transition committee, which include members of the Armed Forces, and other security agencies, are there working round-the- clock to make sure everything goes successful.”

On the insecurity plaguing parts of the country, and containment efforts, the AFN stated thus: “Like I told you, operations are going on across the length and breadth of this country. There is no hiding place for them (criminal elements). “What I can assure you is that, as far as the Military is concerned, there is no hiding place for these terrorists. “As long as there is operation within the civil populace, they are reporting information to us.” On the possible movement of terrorist suspects from the North East to the North West, particularly, he explained: “Due to the intensity of operations in the North East, and North West area, it is obvious that there have been some migration of these terrorists in North Central area. “But, what I can assure you is that, as far as the Military is concerned, there is no hiding place for these terrorists”.