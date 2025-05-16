Military Still In Control Despite Renewed B’Haram Attacks – CDs

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. C h r i s t o p h e r Musa insists the armed forces are firmly in control of the situation in the North East despite the renewed attacks by Boko Haram in the region.

Musa said this when he visited Giwa Barracks and other places attacked by the hoodlums recently. The CDS said: “I am here to assess the damage cause by the Giwa explosion and to re-strategise our operations.

“The security challenges facing Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso is what causing threats to Nigeria. “What is happening now is a passing phase and we will soon overcome it.

“The armed forces will defeat insurgency and other threats. “I want to assure Nigerians that the armed forces are determined to defeat insurgency and other threats facing the nation.”

