Military Sports: Before, Now and the Future

It is no longer news that the second edition of the Africa Military Games was staged at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, with Team Nigeria, all drafted from the Nigeria Army, Air force and Navy winning the top position with 114 gold, 64 silver and 53 bronze, totalling 231 medals.

However, the news is how the military can leverage on the achievement to improve on the country’s sports like other paramilitary have been doing in recent years.

It is pertinent to know that the first individual Olympic gold medalist for Nigeria, Chioma Ajunwa, was a police officer during and after her career as an athlete, winning the 1996 Olympic Games Long Jump gold medal while also winning several laurels as an officer.

However, there has been several military officers that have achieved great things in the past for Nigeria both as administrators and athletes.

It is worthy of note that the current Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Gwabin Musa, was a prominent athlete in his days competing in the basketball event of the 1983 and 1985 National Sports Festival. It was also reported that he is a great golfer and recently organised several golf events.

Athletes that have excelled from the military

The military has produced several athletes who have made the country proud in the past with some of them currently in the force at the moment.

The like of Major B.S. Yusuf, Major Lucky Ogiemudia have both excelled in Taekwondo, reigning supreme in their categories for several years with so many others achieving great things for Nigeria at major international events including the African Cup of Nations in football, the All-African Games, the Commonwealth Games, the Olympics and the World Military Games.

The following represent a few of those that were chosen across various sports:

Major Emmanuel Ifeajuna; Alfred Bell (Navy); Colonel Jaiye Abidoye; Kola Abdullahi (Airforce); Edward Akika (Airforce); Major Tunde Panox; Warrant Officer (WO) Inua Lawal Rigogo; WO Olusegun Olumodeji; WO Samuel Opone; Sergeant Kadiri Ikhana; WO Emmanuel Tetteh; Colonel Taiwo Ogunjobi; Abass Mohammed; Yohanna Waziri; Rufus Ejele; WO Ganiyu Salami; WO Kenneth Olayombo; WO Eyo Essien; Sergeant Emmanuel Obasuyi and others.

Major Yusuf and Ogiemudia were both in charge of some of the sports competed for at the Military Games to show their knowledge of the sport.

While those are no longer in the game as athletes, both Rilwan Lawal and Reuben Hannah, alongside some other athletes are still making waves in their respective events.

Reuben Hannah won the women’s 76 kg wrestling gold medal at the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship in Baku, just after winning the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and was at the last Olympic Games in Paris representing Nigeria.

Rilwan Lawal has been the face of the Military in boxing and was the gold medal winner at the Games in Abuja, defeating all opponents on his way to winning the gold.

Past administrators

Apart from the athletes that have excelled, there are some that changed the face of sports in Nigeria as administrators during their time in the military and it was said that Nigeria wouldn’t have achieved so much in football if not for the intervention of Admiral Augustus Aikhomu, who was the Vice President to the then president of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babangida.

As the man in charge of sports, the Super Eagles technical crew led by Clemens Westerhof actually had a direct access to the VP and got whatever they wanted without any hassle, making their work with the team much easier.

There are others too like: Major General Henry Adefope; Major General Joseph Garba, Major General Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua (Hockey player), Brigadier General Alabi Isama; Brigadier General Samuel Ogbemudia; Major General David Jemibewon; Major General Sho-Silva; Major General Mamman Kontagora; Major General Ishola Williams; Major General M S Toki; Major General Y Y Kure; Major General Akeju; Lt. Colonel Yèmi Akinyanju; Admiral Jubril Ayinla; Commodore Sojirin; Commodore Olumide (squash); Air Commodore Emeka Omeruah; Air Commodore Anthony Ikazaboh; Air Commodore Bayo Lawal; Group Captain Brai Ayonote; Squadron Leader Patrick Olalere; Brigadier General HOD Eghagha; Group Captain John Obakpolor; Brigadier General Dominic Oneya; Colonel Maharaja Mamudu; Colonel Abdulmumuni Aminu; Major General Emmanuel Okaro; and many more.

What they are saying

The Director of Sports, Defence Headquarter, Air Vice Marshal NK Kumzhi, has said Nigerians should be on the lookout for more military personnel returning to sport and representing the country in major tournament.

The Plateau State born officer said the scarcity of military officers in sports was due to the security situation in the country as they decided to deploy every available officers to the areas with challenge especially the North East.

There has been prevalent of the Boko Haram and Militant insurgent in the North East in recent years, making it difficult for the military to leave the region for other things.

“If you look at the situation in the country in recent years, it is difficult for the military to dedicate some athletes to sport,” he said.

“The critical situation we found ourselves caused the defence headquarters to deploy more officers to such crisis zones and hence our inability to be part of sport in Nigeria.

“We have the athletes to compete and now that we have been able to host the military games, you will see our athletes competing more in various events.

“I don’t think there is anything faster than a bullet, watch out for our athletes in track and field, they are coming out like a bullet and we will be winning medals for the country.

“It has not been an easy thing to maintain peace and order in Nigeria, but it is a thing of joy that we are going to have more of these athletes coming out to represent Nigeria soon.”

In his own words, Major Lucky Ogiemudia, said almost all the athletes that competed at the Africa Military Games in Taekwondo are all National Athletes and this will encourage others to follow suit.

The former National champion said: “Already, the whole of them are in the military. Talking about the whole athletes we presented for this AMGA 2024 are all nationally graded athletes. We have, the least person we have is just less than a year.

“And in the course of this tournament, over the past year, even while we were in camp, we had a series of tournaments in Abuja, and they all came back with gold medals. The KAC Korean Ambassador Championship was just held in Abuja. Of course, the Nigerian Army team came top on the list. Before then, we had about two other series of tournaments. And they all did well.

“But also in the team, we had another African Games attendee which is Benjamin Okuomose and also gone to Olympic camps, about two Olympic camps and he has travelled almost more than five times representing this country so the team was well made up of good athletes.”

The future

The biggest hallmark of military is perseverance and total sportsmanship and with the conclusion of the Games, Nigerians are looking forward to seeing more military personnel in sports.

Despite winning the Games, there is need for the military to invest more in the Games as there are opportunity to take more youths off the street while taking them away from social vices.

According to Major Ogiemudia, it was his involvement in sports that attracted the military before he was recruited alongside many others.

He said: “It was in this same taekwondo after much of the records were created that the army came looking for us and recruited us as special enlistments. So it has all been taekwondo all the way, and being commissioned today as an officer, the passion never dies.

“You could see it was from the beginning, and getting to play administrative roles in a tournament like AMGA, wasn’t any difficult thing at all. Even while we were in camp, like the army I belonged on the team, both the coaches were people that I trained.

“They saw me competing in my days very actively. So the records speak. So when some of us step into the ring and tell them what to do, they look at us and draw inspiration and they also look at us from the part of discipline. So my career from those years since 1990 has always been consistent.

“Coupled with my records, before I retired and as an officer and I’m still in the physical training course, I train soldiers in unarmed combat in my army physical training school because actively I also do judo, wrestling and two other combat sports. Even if not too active, there’s always knowledge of everything. This has helped me in growing up in the system.”

