Military Solutions To Insurgency’ll Fail, Says Agbakoba

As Nigeria grapples with various issues, ranging from security to poverty, Chief Olisa Agbakoba, a former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), in this interview on Arise Television says the way out of the quagmire is a new Constitution. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

I want you to clarify this. If we are going to get a new constitution, aren’t we going to discard the old one? Or what do you make of this piece meal amendments?

No. I didn’t say we should discard the Constitution. I am simply saying that the National Assembly should conclude Constitutional discussions. That is what I am saying. I did not mention discarding the Constitution. It is the Constitution that we have, but unfortunately, Nigerians haven’t bought into it. We have a sovereign parliament that can assist the process. They can call the traditional rulers, Afenifere, PANDEF and all that to say, ‘what are your views?’ Look, personally, I accept the authority of the National Assembly in Constitution making. What I don’t accept is the fact that they are taking too much time. I am sure you would agree that 23 years to review our Constitution is too long because it is holding everything up. It is holding economic issues and our political development.

But some would say what we need is continuous reforms, because the majority of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution were actually carried over from the 1979 Constitution chaired by Late Rotimi Williams, and majority of those provisions were actually the outcome of a constituent assembly, a gathering of all Nigerians and just a few things were added to the 1999 Constitution. So what specific aspects of this Constitution would you say you have problems with? Good question. You might well find that when you gather the right people, you will be shocked that they have no problem with it. They have the problem of exclusion. You remember it was General Abdusalami Abubakar that invoked Decree Number 24 that created the 1999 Constitution. So Nigerians, led by those who own it, let by sub-national entities, are saying we feel excluded. I am not saying that if you bring all these relevant players into the room, they may do something significantly different from what we have today.

The problem is the process. The problem is legitimacy. The problem is ownership. For instance, If I decide that my grand- child Avrel should have porridge, which actually happened a few days ago, and she wants cereal, but I told the house- maid, ‘give her cereal.’ The question is why should you impose a porridge on a girl who wants cereal? That is the issue. The issue is the exclusion of the relevant groups. And I am sure when they are consulted, and they endorse the process, they might have a few things to say – could you amend this or add that? That is all that is required. It is a piece of cake. But the problem is that the power that is in Abuja, sits in a caucus and excludes everybody, whereas it is easier to invite these people and make the process easier. You will be very surprised that if the National Assembly were to adopt this formula, it may take only a week to come to an agreement and resolve this constitutional review which has lasted for 23 years. The process is the problem.

Very interesting, indeed, because we have had several reviews in the past, including the 2014 Conference whose documents are gathering dust. But let’s talk about some of your governance proposals. President Tinubu said he is looking at a $1trillion economy in the next seven years. Talk to us about physical restructuring that is necessary as a nation to attain this vision?

Look, my special educational field, governance, is a very narrow one in law. So as a governance specialist, I bring my governance diagnosis over Nigeria to see what is wrong. What is wrong is that the structure of Nigeria is very weak. Imagine an architect comes to look at a 20-storey building and detects one, two, three four problems, and says if you don’t do this, the entire structure could come down. So that is my field. So the first governance problem I see is political governance. Meaning that unless we first agree on one issue, then we can’t go to the second issue. So what happened is very instructive. There was a guy called… after the war in Europe between Catholics and Protestants that lasted for 80 years. He said we have been killing ourselves. Just as we are doing here. The other day, over 160 people were killed in Jos. The other month it was Kaduna and it goes on like that. So he said we need to have peace.

Without peace we are going nowhere. So I will recommend political governance around the issue of peace. I have told Mr. President and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and I am happy the National Security Adviser was present there, that we are not going to win the insurgency by military solution. You know much of the government has budgeted into the military. What we see is that money goes into the military, it is misused, the service chiefs are sacked, new ones come in and the beat goes on and on. We are not going to win the insurgency war by military option, but through the process of discussion. Nnamdi Kanu has no reason to be in jail. The guys in Lagos, Ibadan or North-West or wherever, you can call them to a peace meeting and resolve the problems. If you think otherwise, look at what America did in Vietnam. Look at Che Guevera war in Cuba, irregular war.

So the first point I want to make is that the military solution to the insurgency problem will fail. Look at when it started, since the days to Goodluck Jonathan; its going to how many years now? We have spent trillions yet no end to it. Try something new. Bring in the people who own Nigeria and ask them, how can we resolve these problems? That is the important point. Let us forget the issue of using military solutions to resolve this insurgency conflict. I said this because in 1980, I studied counter-insurgency and studied over 100 works over the last 500 years. Not one of those wars was won while fighting irregular warfare. Mao Tse Tung won his war in China by using irregular troops. You can’t beat these guys with arms. You know that Nigeria has pumped a lot of money into this war. Why are they not winning? So let us try something new. And what I am offering is dialogue. What is Nnamdi Kanu doing in jail? They are just making him a superstar.

But it is the fear factor on the part of the political elite, who believe that if we restructure Nigeria, it could take power away from them, hence the morbid fear to continue to maintain the status quo. But how long do you think we can continue to manage this?

Brilliant question to which I have no answer, because those who are in the room are chopping. Why should they invite new people? That is the dilemma. But you know what? We need a leader that will say, ‘No, we will do something different.’ As a Catholic, let me cite the example of John the Baptist. He would have marginalised Jesus Christ, because he was bigger and more popular, but he said ‘I’m going to diminish myself to raise a new leader’. So the person from whom I hope change will come is actually President Tinubu.

Your question is pertinent. The guys in the room would not want, but what does he stand to lose? What does President Tinubu want? He was a successful governor of Lagos State for eight years and he is currently Nigeria’s President. Does he not want to leave his name in the sand of time as a great leader? Like Roosevelt, Churchill, like Margaret Thatcher?

Now, if that is correct, then all what you are saying is child’s play. He would just dismantle the structures. And I am saying this to President Tinubu and I hope that he is listening and I do hope that he will crush all those enemies of progress and put them in their place. And I say ‘I want a new Nigeria and when I finish my first four years, people, he is a great leader.’ That is what I wish for him. There are actually some structural defects at the moment and people have been asking for state police, for example, fiscal federalism, restructuring, and all of that. But some people are saying that a subtle restructuring is ongoing. That is why some departments in CBN and even the Federal Airport Authority are moving to Lagos…

Do you think he can focus on his administrative powers alone or should he go to the National Assembly for lasting reforms? Don’t make the mistake that I don’t understand the gravity of the issue you have raised. I do. But you see, that was what PM Thatcher did when she came to power in the UK. As at the time she came to power, the Labour Unions were very powerful, such that they had reduced the UK to a three-day working week. But Mrs. Thatcher said ‘No’, and when the issue became so tough in the Parliament, and even her own MPs were saying ‘Madam, this is going too much,’ she made a very speech, and punch line she mentioned was, ‘this lady is not…, meaning that I have taken upon myself, the clear vision of what I want to do and I am not going to change.’ It is in the hands of President Tinubu to turn Nigeria around. He is the Chief Executive Officer of this country, nobody else. So all the examples you gave are well taken, but it is up to President Tinubu to say to everybody around him ‘I am the Commander-in-Chief.

I am the Chief of State. Please go and sit down.’ Come on, in your house, don’t you set the rules? Who comes to my house and set rules? I am in charge of my house. So the President is in charge of Nigeria. Nobody can mess with me in my house, but I will be fair. So President Tinubu, who is a good friend of mine, I urge him to exercise his full powers vested in him by Section 5 of the Constitution to turn the country around. People are all suffering. People are dying. I am sure you can see that. Let him exercise the fullest power granted him by the Constitution and anyone that stands on his way, crush him.

Some people would say that we are in a democracy and the use of crush may be no applicable…

Don’t say that. Democracy requires the application of rules and I will apply the rules in the most effective way.