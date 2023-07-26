Military: Scores Of Bandits Killed In Zamfara

...as one officer, 5 soldiers, 20 vigilantes paid supreme price

The Military, on Wednesday night, said a fierce gun battle between security forces and suspected bandits in Zamfara State general area, resulted in the death of scores of the enemies of the state.

It, however, regretted that an officer, 5 soldiers, one police personnel, as well as 20 members of a local security outfit (vigilante), paid the supreme price.

“On 24 July 2023, bandits attack troops of Sect 1 FOB Kango while on foot patrol.

“The troops repelled the attack inflicting casualties on the bandits. Troops however sustained casualties in the process as follows: Killed in Action;

1 officer, 5 soldiers, 1 NPF personnel, and 20 vigilantes joined the troops to repel the attack.

“2 soldiers missing in action. The corpses of the deceased were deposited at Yerima Bakura Specialist Hospital Gusau in Zamfara State.

“Specific details of the deceased are being withheld until completion of administrative procedures to notify their families.

The search and rescue operation is still in progress. The FOB has been beefed up following the threats of reprisal by the bandits due to the casualties they sustained.

“Troops are poised for a further offensive against the bandits”, the Armed Forces of Nigeria said.