Military Retirees Shut Finance Ministry In Abuja

Share

In the early hours of Thursday, some members of the Nigerian Armed Forces retirees under the umbrella of the Coalition of Military Pensioners in Abuja shut down the Federal Ministry of Finance over non-payment of their 20% to 28% salary increment from January to November 2024.

New Telegraph gathered that the retired military officers who came from different chapters across the country complained about the failure of the Federal Government to pay them their entitlements.

READ ALSO

Their demands are payment of palliatives from October 2023 to November 2024, and payment of N32,000 added to their pension.

Payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) in bulk and refund of deductions made from the pensions of medically boarded soldiers among others.

Share

Please follow and like us: