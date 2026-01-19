Military Retirees Appeal For Increase In Monthly Pensions

A retired military personnel, Joe Kama, has called on the Federal Government to increase the pension of officers and men who sacrificed to ensure greatness for the country.

Kama, who made the appeal during the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Benin City, Edo State, appealed to the relevant authorities to ensure that retirees get appropriate care as this will be a motivating factor for those still serving.

While commending the government for the regular payment of the monthly pensions to the retirees, he noted that the increase would encourage those still in active service. “We have sacrificed our lives for Nigeria and we need more care. our pensions are paid regularly but appeal for an increase”, he said.

On her part, the Edo State Coordinator, Military Widows Association, Umar Sheriffat, also appealed to the government to continue to support the widows of the fallen heroes whose husbands have sacrificed and paid the supreme price with their lives.

Sheriffat further appealed to the relevant authority to recognize the widows and empower them to help them take good care of the children their husbands left behind. Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, called for more support to the Nigerian Armed Forces for the sacrifices made to ensure the unity of the nation.

He said: “We are here today to honour our fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the continuous existence and unity of Nigeria. We are all gathered to honour them. I believe that their souls are resting in peace and pray that their families bear the loss.