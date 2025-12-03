Military Rescues 12 Kidnap Victims In Borno After Pre-Dawn Operation

The Nigerian military said troops of Operation Hadin Kai have successfully rescued 12 people, seven women and five children from Boko Haram captivity in the Mandara Mountains of Borno State.

The victims were said to have been abducted on November 14, along the Gwoza-Limankara Road. According to a statement yesterday, the military said the captives regained freedom on Sunday during a clearance mission conducted under Operation Sanity IV and Diligent Search.

A joint team from the 26 Task Force Brigade, supported by Hybrid Forces, hunters, and local vigilantes, launched a pre-dawn assault through the mountain foothills toward Uvaha.

The military advance forced the insurgents to abandon the captives, who fled into nearby bushes before troops found them at about 8:45 a.m.

Those rescued include Fadi Musa, Jummai Manga, Hamsatu Musa, Jummai Ali, Inna Amadu, Falmata Musa, Hadiza Hamman, and five children. The victims were given medical attention at the brigade’s field ambulance and later handed over to a representative of the Gwoza Local Government chairman for family reunification.

The military high command praised the professionalism of the troops and the “support of security partners and local informants.” Operations are ongoing across southern Borno to track ISWAP cells and prevent further attacks.