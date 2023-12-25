Military Rescue 52 Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

No fewer than 52 kidnapped victims were successfully rescued by troops of Joint Task Force North-West, Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD), in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Speaking on the development, the Army said this was a continuation of the campaign against terrorists through a series of clearance operations in their Areas of Responsibility in a statement posted on its official X account.

According to the announcement, the military achieved this feat on December 22, 2023, when they cleansed and destroyed terrorist enclaves in the Isa LGA’s Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi, and Bunwanga Gundumi forests.

“During the operation, the troops of the OPHD rescued 52 kidnapped victims while several terrorists were neutralised.

“The rescued victims include 14 males, 32 females, and 6 children who will undergo a medical check-up, debrief, and hand over to appropriate authorities to reunite them with their families,” it said.