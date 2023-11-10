Military, Police, Nscdc Strengthen Security Ahead Of Elections

Ahead of tomorrow’s governorship election in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states, security agencies in the country have ordered the distribution and deployment of operational equipment for election security management. They said that the move will ensure a free, fair and credible election in the off-season exercise, with the military, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) declaring battle against hoodlums who may be planning to snatch ballot boxes during the elections.

Speaking on the security operations for the election, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, warned that anyone planning to snatch ballot boxes or cause trouble in the governorship poll to steer clear of the coastal state or face the consequences.

Abdussalam gave the directive while addressing troops and members of other security agencies dur- ing ‘Exercise Safe Conduct 2023’ in Bayelsa State on Monday. The GOC charged the troops to ensure the people of Bayelsa State came out in their numbers to vote for candidates of their choice without any fear of intimidation. He stated, “We must ensure that everywhere is safe and people are able to see sufficiently that we are fully on the ground to boost public confidence in the electoral process.”

The GOC disclosed that troops had been adequately briefed on the code of conduct and rules of engagement for the elections, adding that they must conduct themselves in the most professional manner before, during, and after the poll. He warned that no form of complacency would be tolerated at all levels while calling on all the participating troops to close up on troublemakers during the election.

“No stone would be left unturned to deal decisively with any individual or group, whose stock in trade is to cause mayhem or snatch ballot boxes during the elections. If the troublemakers feel they have two heads, they must be ready with the second head because the first head would surely be taken off. The era of snatching ballot boxes, stuffing them, and indeed any form of electoral violence are gone.”

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on his part, threatened to deal with troublemakers in the three states. He said that the police had deployed 67,000 personnel to the states ahead of the polls. He also announced the deployment of three Deputy Inspectors- General of Police (DIGs) to oversee security arrangements for the election. DIGs included Frank Mba (Imo), Habu Sani (Kogi) and Daniel Sokari-Pedro (Bayelsa). Egbetokun also ordered the deployment of anti-riot equipment, water cannons, 220 Armoured Personnel Carriers, helmets, bulletproof vests and tear gas canisters.

The force’s public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed the development in a statement, said the IG urged stakeholders in the three states to maintain peace during the election. His words: “In a bid to have smooth electioneering processes in the forthcoming off-cycle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States scheduled for 11th November 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the distribution of additional 220 operational vehicles, including water cannons, Armoured Personnel Carriers to the three affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections.

“Earlier, the IG had organised training for the police officers who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations. “The IGP, therefore, urges all stakeholders in the three states to embrace peace and uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during, and after the elections as the police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states.”

The NSCDC also deployed 22,600 personnel for the election. The Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, in a statement signed by the Corps national public relations officer, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, charged the person- nel to uphold high ethical standards, discipline, professional conduct and remain politically impartial. The statement highlights the commitment of the Commandant General to support democratic governance and processes.

The deployment aims to ensure tight security for voters, officials, and other stakeholders involved in the elections. It said: “The corps made the mass deployment in the affected states where elections are to be held. Our personnel are adequately briefed on how to discharge their duties in synergy with other security agencies and stakeholders.”