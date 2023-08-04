Military Pledges To End Insecurity, Restore Normalcy

The military has pledged to end the security challenges facing the country and restore normalcy. The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen. Edward Buba, stated yesterday at the regular briefing on operational gains across the various theatres at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

According to him, they rounded up no fewer than 199 suspected terrorists, kidnappers, and others during the period under review. He said troops neutralized 36 terrorists, arrested 137 gunmen, 3 gunrunners, 2 kidnappers, 6 collaborators and 15 perpetrators of oil theft and recovered N3, 177,650.00 as well as rescued 140 kidnapped hostages.

Buba said: “In the course of operations across the country troops recovered 37 weapons and 370 rounds of ammunition. “The breakdown is as follows: 16 Ak-47 rifles, 6 pump action guns, 6 Dane guns, 3 fabricated rifles, 2 pistols, 199 rounds of 7.62mm special, 6 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 9 AK47 magazines and 2 G3 magazines, 8 vehicles, 45 motorcycles, 32 mobile phones, 925 machetes, 151 machete sharpeners.

“Others are 61 dugout pits, 32 wooden boats, 87 storage tanks, one speedboat, 32 cooking ovens, 3 outboard engine, one generator, 2 pumping machines, 36 illegal refining sites, 310,700 litres of stolen crude oil, 14,675 litres Automotive Gas Oil, 49,000 Dual Purpose Kerosene and 5 litres of fuel. “Additional details of the operational activities conduct- ed by the military are herein attached as part of the press release.”