Military Pensions Board Committed To Veterans’ Welfare, Transparency

The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and dignity of all Nigerian military retirees.

This assurance comes days after some retired personnel protested in Abuja over issues related to unpaid entitlements, which the Board stressed are administered with transparency.

In a statement signed on Sunday by the Board’s spokesperson, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, retirees were encouraged to seek clarifications directly from the authorities.

The statement highlighted the open-door policy of the MPB Chairman, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Adamu, which facilitated prompt engagement with some veterans.

During a series of “troubleshooting” meetings held on August 6 and 8, 2025, the Board took the senior retirees through the step-by-step process of how their gratuities were calculated, addressing all queries raised.

“The Board continues to place the highest regard on the sacrifices of veterans and remains resolute in ensuring that their entitlements are administered with fairness, accuracy, and transparency,” the statement read.

While some claims fell outside the Board’s jurisdiction, the gratuity component, which is within its mandate, received immediate attention.

The meetings were attended by the Chairman, Directors of Army, Navy, and Air Force Pensions, as well as other senior officers. They provided a transparent platform that strengthened mutual understanding and trust between the Board and the veteran community.

The Board urged all retirees to continue using official communication channels to address concerns, assuring prompt and transparent responses to all matters within its remit.

Under AVM Adamu’s leadership, and guided by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the Board remains steadfast in fostering inclusiveness, accountability, and improved service delivery for Nigeria’s retired servicemen and women.

“Veterans can be assured that their voices matter, and this administration is dedicated to upholding the dignity and welfare of Nigeria’s retired servicemen and women,” the statement concluded.