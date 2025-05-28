Military: Our Operations Set To Meet 2m BPDs Presidential Directive

Share

The Ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the South South theatre will be sustained until the nation achieves its target of producing 2 Millions barrels of crude oil per day, the Military revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, Commodore AO Akinbami, the move is in compliance with the presidential directive to ramp- up the production capacity, which is put at 1. 85 million barrels per day (BPDs).

While reading the riot act to oil thieves, pipeline vandals, and other economic saboteurs in the general area at the Central Naval Command headquarters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, the senior officer assured of the readiness to continuously win the hearts and minds of law abiding citizens through non-kinetic interventions.

His words: “The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH, the Nigerian Navy, and the Nigerian Armed Forces at large will continue to remain resolute and ensure safety and security in their respective areas of operation.

“NNS SOROH is using this avenue to inform all unscrupulous elements that are bent on conducting illegal activities within Bayelsa State, or its environs to desist, because it will not be a safe haven for them.

“And efforts will be in top gear to ensure that such activities are denied in this general area.

“Lastly, Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH remains resolute to ensure that the presidential directive to achieve two million barrels per day, will be met.

“This is a strategic directive from the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), and the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS’).”

