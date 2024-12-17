Military Orders Probe Into Okuama Leaders’ Death In Custody

Share

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Christopher Musa has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of two Okuama community leaders, Pa James Oghoroko and Denis Okugbaye, while in Army custody.

The Director of Defence Information Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau said this at the End-of-Year Briefing by the Strategic Communications Interagency Committee (SCIPC) Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) yesterday in Abuja. Oghoroko was the President-General of the Okuama community, while 81-year-old Okugbaye, was the community’s treasurer.

It was reported that the duo reportedly died six days apart while being detained by the military. The duo, along with four others — Prof. Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs Mabel Owhemu, and Dennis Malaka, were apprehended in August.

They had been detained in connection with the killing of 17 military personnel in the community on March 14, during a peace mission aimed at resolving a dispute between Okuama and Okoloba communities.

Responding to questions, Gusau said that the CDS had directed 6 Division Nigerian Army in Port Harcourt, to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations, and submit its report on Monday

