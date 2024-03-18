Military Officers, Others Killing: Attack on Soldiers Direct Attack on Nigeria – Tinubu Warns

President Bola Tinubu has vowed that those who killed soldiers on peacekeeping mission in Okuoma community in Delta State last Thursday would not go unpunished. The President made this vow in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen yesterday.

The statement read: “On Saturday morning, the Nigerian people and I woke up to the dreadful news of the unprovoked killing of our brave military personnel during a rescue mission to Okuoma Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The incident occurred on Thursday 14 March, 2024, when our troops, responding to a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State were ambushed. A Commanding Officer (CO), two majors, one captain and twelve soldiers sadly lost their lives. One civilian was also killed. “As the Commander In-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished. “This incident, once again, demonstrates the dangers faced by our servicemen and women in the line of duty. I salute their heroism, courage and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our country safe, strong and united. The officers and men who died in Okuama Community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland. “Members of our armed forces are at the heart and the core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people. My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquility in every part of Nigeria.”