Military Neutralizes 181 Terrorists, Rescues 161 Victims In One-Week

The Nigerian military has achieved significant success in its ongoing operations to combat national security threats, neutralizing 181 terrorists, arresting 253 suspects, and rescuing 161 kidnapped victims within the past week.

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations made this disclosure while reeling out the achievements of the Nigerian Military in a statement issued on Friday.

Highlighting the intensified efforts of the Armed Forces across the country, Buba said among the 253 suspects arrested is Mohammed Musa, alias Mamman, a notorious gun runner apprehended in Plateau State.

The military also recovered a vast cache of weapons and ammunition, including 228 assorted firearms such as 85 AK-47 rifles, 4 General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 12 FN rifles, and 38 fabricated rifles.

Troops also recovered 6,749 rounds of assorted ammunition, including 2,891 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo and 1,354 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, along with grenades, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), magazines, and communication equipment.

In the South-South region, the military thwarted oil theft operations valued at approximately ₦728,297,650.

Troops discovered and destroyed 47 illegal refining sites, 44 storage tanks, 25 crude oil cooking ovens, and 38 boats.

They also recovered 765,680 litres of stolen crude oil and 86,725 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil (AGO).

Additionally, troops dismantled various criminal infrastructures, including 10 dugout pits and several storage facilities.

Items recovered during the operations included 48 drums, 6 speedboats, 33 motorcycles, 42 mobile phones, and ₦577,800 in cash.

Major General Buba emphasized that these operations aim to degrade terrorist networks and secure an atmosphere of peace across Nigeria.

He stated, “Troops will continue to act with tremendous force to ensure terrorists and their cohorts are completely destroyed.

The military is committed to creating an environment where citizens can live peacefully and free from acts of terror.”

