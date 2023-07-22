Military Neutralise Four Bandits In Zamfara

Four bandits in the Bagabuzu community have been neutralized by Operation Haderin Dajo troops stationed at Forward Operation Base (FOB) Faru in the Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

New Telegraph reports that the army deployed to the area after obtaining reliable intelligence and engaged the terrorists in a violent struggle that led to the neutralization of the four bandits while allowing others to flee with varying degrees of wounds.

It was gathered that the troops recovered one General Purpose Machine Gun, GPMG, one FN rifle and 123 rounds of special ammunition.

Major General Mutkut, who is also the commander of the Joint Task Force for Operation Haderin Dajo and the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, praised the soldiers for their bravery, tenacity, and resistance to the bandits’ onslaught.

He urged the public to provide Operation Haderin Daji forces with the most support possible by disseminating accurate information.

Another step was the clearing of bandit enclaves on July 20, 2023, in the communities of Mutuwa, Gudatudu, Kawar, Dantayawa, Gida Kare, Muhuta, and Gyado in the states of Sokoto and Zamfara.

A military source confirmed the development, saying that the operation was still ongoing in the area.