Military: More Platforms Needed To Enhance Operational Gains In N’Delta

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) SOROH in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Commodore Omobamidele Akinbami, has made a case for additional assets to enable troops sustain operational gains in the ongoing anti-economic sabotage operation in the South South theatre.

This request was echoed by the Acting Garrison Commander 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Major Hassan Mohammed, who underscored the need for the deployment of gunboats in the waterways.

The officer, who conducted defence correspondents round the Adibawa oil well area during a media tour organised by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the platform will enable troops pursue oil thieves through the waterways and creeks.

Notwithstanding the demands for more assets, both officers maintained that the Joint Task Force, South South, Operation Delta Safe has recorded unprecedented gains, as reflected in increased oil production (2.2m bpds).

It was further disclosed that no incident of pipeline vandalism was recorded in the last year.

In his remarks, Commodore Akinbami said: “Like other units, we still face challenges—some of them generic in nature—including the need for more platforms and assets.

“However, the integration of technology, particularly the use of drones and other surveillance tools, has significantly reduced response time, manpower stress, and the need for constant physical patrols in certain areas.

“During your visit, you will observe the operational realities firsthand. You will also appreciate the difficult terrain and the distances involved.

“For instance, accessing some deep locations by boat can take four to five hours, sometimes requiring overnight stays. Therefore, we will take you to selected locations that will still give you a fair appreciation of our operational environment”.

Akinbami identified synergy among security agencies as one of the contributory factors to the appreciable success in the theatre.

“Different areas present different challenges—some are swampy terrains, others involve pipeline security, while some focus on policing illegal activities around specific communities”

“However, one major factor contributing to our success is the excellent synergy among security agencies in Bayelsa State.

“This cooperation has significantly enhanced peace and stability in the area.

Notably, around June–July last year, we dismantled a syndicate responsible for pipeline vandalism.

“Since then, incidents of pipeline explosions have drastically reduced. While isolated attempts still occur, we continue to work tirelessly to prevent them, and our successes are steadily improving”, he stated.

On his part, Major Mohammed said: “We are planning a deployment in the waterways to enable us operate effectively on both land and water.

“With the projection of troops in this area, we will be able to push more forces into the forest to checkmate the activities of oil bunkers and bring technology to bear on our operations.

We have drones—highly sophisticated drones—which we deploy whenever we conduct patrols or operations.

“These drones are used to monitor the forest and identify illegal refining camps, enabling us to locate and destroy them.

Before now, our operations here were mainly patrol-based. We would conduct patrols, dominate the area temporarily, strike identified targets, and withdraw. However, we identified the need for a permanent deployment in this location.

“That is why there is a need for gunboats in the waterways behind us, alongside soldiers deployed on the ground.

The gunboats will allow us to pursue criminals through the waterways and creeks, while troops on land will advance into the forest.

“Whenever we locate and destroy an illegal refining camp, these bunkers usually retreat further into the bush, often into more difficult and inaccessible terrain.

“That is why sustained pressure, permanent deployment, and joint land-and-water operations are critical to eliminating their activities.”