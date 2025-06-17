Military, Media Working In National Security Interest – COAS

Share

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has called for deeper collaboration between the military and the media, identifying national security and public safety as a shared objective.

He urged media practitioners to continue supporting efforts by the military and other security agencies to consolidate the gains recorded through ongoing kinetic and non-kinetic operations across various theatres of operation.

The Army Chief made the appeal on Tuesday in Abuja during the opening of a two-day training workshop for media operatives, organised by the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs.

Represented by the Director-General of the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Maj. Gen. Gbemiga Adesina, the COAS noted ongoing efforts to strike a strategic balance between protecting law-abiding citizens and national interests, while also upholding the media’s role in information dissemination.

He expressed hope that the training would deepen mutual understanding and enhance cooperation in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

“This training is timely, especially with the Nigerian Army deployed in various theatres of operation,” Oluyede stated. “Its objective is to foster a conducive working relationship between the military and the media.

“I believe it is essential for security agencies and the media to engage in forums like this, as both parties work towards the same purpose – a secure Nigeria where every individual is important.

“I am encouraged by the array of speakers lined up for this event, and I am confident that we will all be better equipped to advance national security,” he added.

Earlier, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Maj. Gen. Chibuisi Gold, stressed the need for a whole-of-society approach to tackling insecurity across the country.

“Accurate and constructive reporting can galvanise national support, enhance accountability, and contribute positively to collective security,” he said.

“A well-informed media is a strategic partner in our fight against security threats. This initiative bridges the knowledge gap between the security sector and media practitioners, promoting responsible reporting that supports national security interests.”

