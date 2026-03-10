Military Loses Officer, Soldiers As Troops Foil Attacks On Military Locations In Borno, Yobe

…several insurgents eliminated, weapons, equipment recovered

The Nigerian Army yesterday said it lost an officer and some soldiers, as troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai again foiled multiple coordinated Boko Haram attack on military locations in Dikwa, Kukawa, Minok and Goniri communities of Borno and Yobe state.

The Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in a statement by its spokesman, Lt Col Uba Sani also said that the terrorists suffered multiple casualties with several of them escaping with severe injuries.

He added: “Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) successfully defeated multiple coordinated attacks launched by ISWAP terrorists on military locations in Delwa, Goniri, Kukawa, Mainok and troops harbour position deep in the Sambisa Forest.”

“The attacks, which occurred during the night of 8/9 March 2026 between 2200 hours and 0300 hours, were mounted simultaneously from several directions in an apparent attempt by the terrorists to overwhelm troop positions,” the statement said.

The statement further said, “Undeterred by the intensity of the assaults and the heavy firepower employed by the terr o r i s t s , the gallant troops stood firm and responded with exceptional determination.

Fighting across multiple fronts, the troops effectively coordinated their defensive actions while reinforcements and the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai provided timely and decisive support during the engagements.

Lt Col. Sani said “The terrorists were consequently met with overwhelming resistance and were forced into withdrawal after suffering significant casualties with several terrorist bodies left behind.