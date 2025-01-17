Military Kills 156 Terrorists, Nabs 146 Suspects In 1 Week — DHQ

Share

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops in the last one week, neutralised 156 terrorists, apprehended 464 suspects and rescued 181 kidnapped hostages in different operations across the country.

The Director, Defence Media Operation, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the armed forces yesterday in Abuja.

Buba said the troops also apprehended 29 perpetrators of oil theft and denied the oil thieves an estimated sum of N623.4m within the week.

He said the troops recovered 219 assorted weapons and 2,871 ammunition, comprising one GPMG, 68 AK47 rifles, one AK56 rifle, 12 fabricated rifles, four FN rifles, and four dane guns.

Recovered arms also include seven pump action guns, one foreign double barrel gun, nine fabricated IEDs, 18 FN grenades, six RPG bombs, 27 magazines, four IEDs and making materials.

He added that 1,618 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 676 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 16 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 68 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammo and 317 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo were also recovered.

According to him, others are 73 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 175 rounds of PKT ammo, one box of 12.7mm ammo, 25 live cartridges, one baofeng radio, 10 vehicles, 42 motorcycles, 29 mobile phones amongst other items.

In the North East, Buba said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai eliminated 76 terrorists, arrested 72 suspects and rescued eight kidnap hostages during the week.

He said the air component on Jan. 6, conducted air interdiction on BH/ISWAP terrorists at Wulade in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, killing several terrorists.

In the North West, Buba said the troops of Operation Fansan Yamma, neutralised 64 terrorists, arrested 69 persons and rescued 62 kidnapped hostages.

He added that the air component killed scores of terrorists within Alawa Forest in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State as well as Maikaho and Mashigin areas of Kebbi.

In the Niger Delta area, Buba said the troops of Operation Delta Safe, discovered and destroyed 48 crude oil cooking ovens, 10 dugout pits, 56 storage tanks and 46 illegal refining sites.

According to him, troops also recovered 705,294 litres of stolen crude oil, 6,865 litres of illegally refined AGO, 1,500 litres of DPK and 800 litres of PMS during the week.

“Other items recovered include 28 boats, eight pumping machines and six speedboats, three outboard engines, six drums, eight motorcycles, one mobile phone and eight vehicles among others.

“Overall, the military is profoundly conscious of its role and responsibility in ending insurgency and terrorism in the nation.

“The citizens are urged to embrace that security is everybody’s business and not that of the military,’’ he said.

