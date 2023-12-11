Military kill terrorist kingpin, others in Niger airstrikes

The Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch has killed a dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros, and scores of other terrorists in airstrikes in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Nigerian Air Force made this known in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet on Sunday in Abuja.

Gabkwet said the terrorists met their end while attempting to cross the Jikudna River in Galadima Kogo District, heading towards the Wurukuvhi axis of Chikun LGA.

He said that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts were trailed from Zamfara into Niger riding 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger State border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro, before the strike.

The NAF said: “At Kusasu, five other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river. It was at this point that the authorization to undertake a strike was given.

“The precision strike was judged effective as it neutralised Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat. Though it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of 18 motorcycles to travel in broad daylight, it was apparent that Yellow Jambros and his cohorts had assumed that air strikes were suspended following the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri in Kaduna State and wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity.”