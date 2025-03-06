Disconnection: Military Invades Ikeja Electric Offices

Share

In the early hours of Thursday, March 6, the personnel of the Nigerian Military invaded the offices of electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric in Lagos State.

New Telegraph gathered that the personnel in uniform forced their way into the Ikeja Electric office on Ago Palace Way, Okota, Isolo, Lagos.

It was also gathered that the officers were at the DisCo’s headquarters to vent their anger over the disconnection of their military base.

According to a viral video, the military personnel wielding arms effectively crippling operations in the electricity distribution company.

More than seven staff members were seen kneeling while the military personnel assaulted others, forcing them to undergo the treatment.

They left the office with engineers and drivers who they said would be forced to reconnect their barracks.

The incident has instilled fear among company staff, with many hiding for safety.

