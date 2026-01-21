Military: Illegal Refiners Now Mix Chemicals With Crude Oil

…says no community has right to shutdown oil installations

Illegal oil refiners in the Niger Delta now mix chemicals with crude oil to produce adulterated petroleum products, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed.

The Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Olugbenga Oladipo, made the startling revelation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during a media tour of the Joint Task Force South South theatre by defence correspondents.

Apart from being scientifically incomplete, the process has damaging effects on vehicles, generators, and the environment at large.

This is as he warned that no community in the region has the right to shut down oil installations under any guise whatsoever.

Rear Admiral Oladipo said the development is a departure from the old order of burning products openly. He, however assured of sustained aggressive operations aimed at guaranteeing increased productivity.

His words: “Illegal refiners are also evolving. They no longer burn crude openly. Instead, they now use chemicals to mix with crude oil to produce adulterated petroleum products.

“We are adapting our operations to address this new method, including tracking the supply of these chemicals.

Let me stress that intelligence is everybody’s business.

While urging oil-bearing communities to support ongoing efforts to sustain the peace across the general area, the senior officer warned them against taking the law into their own hands.

His words: “Let me be clear: communities do not have the right to shut down oil installations, just as companies do not have the right to ignore legitimate community concerns. Recently, a community blocked an oil platform, halting production. That issue was promptly addressed through engagement, and production resumed.

“To manage such disputes, we have established a Situation Room and a Mediation Centre here. In December alone, we recorded the highest number of mediations, aimed at resolving conflicts between communities and operators.

“The Petroleum Industry Act is clear on rights and responsibilities, and we encourage all parties to utilise these platforms rather than resorting to self-help.

“I want to emphasise that I am working for the Federal Government of Nigeria, not for any oil company and not for any community. Our mandate is clear: to protect oil and gas infrastructure, safeguard lives and property, curb crude oil theft, and stop illegal refining. This mandate is for the benefit of the entire nation.

“We receive petitions daily. In fact, just before this engagement, a mediation session had concluded here. These engagements are often heated, but dialogue remains the best path to resolution.”

On pipeline protection, he disclosed that, “private security contractors are operating in synergy with government forces.

“Their contracts focus on pipelines, and that has significantly reduced theft along pipeline routes. However, the new challenge is crude theft at wellheads.

“We conduct at least two major operations daily, aside from routine patrols”.

On challenges, he stated: “There is no operation without challenges, but our guiding principle is that national production must not decline.

“Current production challenges are largely due to maintenance activities and seasonal factors, not widespread vandalism”.