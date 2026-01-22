Military: Illegal Refiners Now Mix Chemicals With Crude Oil

Illegal oil refiners in the Niger Delta now mix chemicals with crude oil to produce adulterated petroleum products, the Defence Headquarters ((DHQ) revealed yesterday.

The Commander, Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Olugbenga Oladipo made the startling revelation in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, during a media tour of the Joint Task Force South South theatre by defence correspondents. Apart from being scientifically incomplete, the process has damaging effects on vehicles, generators, and the environment at large.

This is as he warned that no community in the region has the right to shutdown oil installations under any guise whatsoever. Rear Admiral Oladipo said the development is a departure from the old order of burning products openly.

He, however assured of sustained aggressive operations aimed at guaranteeing increased productivity. He said: “Illegal refiners are also evolving. They no longer burn crude openly. Instead, they now use chemicals to mix with crude oil to produce adulterated petroleum products.”