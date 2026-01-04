Military Identifies Northern Suicide Bombing Network Coordinator

The troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai has identified one Sheriff Umar, as the principal coordinator of suicide bombing activities recently in the North East.

The theater Command, Operation Hadin Kai, in a statement issued yesterday by its spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba, said “Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has made a major breakthrough in its sustained counter-terrorism operations with the identification of Shariff Umar as the principal coordinator of suicide bombing activities responsible for recent attacks and attempted attacks within the North East.”

The military said: “This development followed intelligence-led cordon-and-search operations conducted at the Kalmari area of Maiduguri on December 31, 2025, during which 14 suspects linked to suicide bombing activities were arrested. Subsequent detailed identification and investigative processes established the structure, roles, and operational linkages of the terror cell.”

“During the investigation, a suspected suicide bomber currently in custody, Ibrahim Muhammad, unequivocally identified Shariff Umar (also known as “Yusuf”) was identified as the ringleader and coordinator of the terror network.

According to consistent and corroborated statements, Shariff Umar was responsible for recruiting, preparing, directing, and dispatching suicide bombers to assigned targets, as well as coordinating logistics and delivery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components”, the theater said. Lt Col Uba said: “Investigations further revealed that Shariff Umar directly coordinated the suicide bombing attack at the Gamboru Market Mosque on December 24, 2025, during which his accomplice, Adamu (now deceased), detonated a suicide vest.

He was also identified as the coordinator of the foiled suicide bombing attempt in Damaturu, personally handing over IED components to the suicide bomber in Maiduguri.” “Additional links within the network were established, including the involvement of Shariff Umar’s wife, Yagana Modu, and the confirmation by his stepdaughter, Amina, who admitted to previously seeing the suspect bomber within their residence.

These findings significantly strengthened the investigative trail and exposed the domestic and communitybased concealment methods employed by terrorist facilitators”, the statement added.

The statement further said: “All suspects remain firmly in custody and are undergoing intensive, multi-layered investigations aimed at fully dismantling the network, identifying additional collaborators, and recovering any remaining explosives or logistical assets.”, “OPHK underscores that this success once again highlights the critical importance of effective collaboration between security forces and the civil populace.

Terrorist networks often survive by hiding within communities, exploiting silence, fear, or misplaced loyalty. Timely information from law-abiding citizens remain one of the most powerful tools in preventing attacks and saving innocent lives.”, the statement further stressed.

The theater command therefore, urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons, movements, or activities to security agencies. Cooperation and trust between the military and local communities are essential to completely rooting out terrorism and restoring lasting peace across the region.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai, has also recovered large cache of ammunitions in Bulunku area of Mauduguri metropolis. The theater in a separate statement issued by Lt Col. Sani Uba, said: “Troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have uncovered a large cache of high-calibre ammunition in the Bulumkutu Railway general area, further reinforcing the effectiveness of ongoing intelligence-driven security operations across the NorthEast theatre.”

The statement said: ” The recovery followed sustained troops’ presence and followup actions after a recent cordonand-search operation, based on actionable intelligence aimed at denying criminal and terrorist elements freedom of action, particularly in the aftermath of multiple suicide bombers neutralized or apprehended within the past week” The OPHK said: “At about 3:00 p.m. on 2 January 2026, troops of OPHK received a distress call reporting the discovery of suspicious metallic objects concealed within a drainage channel in the Bulumkutu Railway area.

Troops, alongside Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams, immediately mobilised to the location to secure the environment and assess the threat.”