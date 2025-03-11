Military Hands Over 75 Rescued Boko Haram Victims To Zulum

Share

The Nigerian Army yesterday handed over 75 rescued from Boko Haram fighters to the Borno State Government for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The ceremony at the Maimalari cantonment, Maiduguri, was attended by representatives of the state government, military officials, and humanitarian stakeholders.

The North East Operation Hadin kai (OPHK) Theatre Commander Major Gen. Waidi Shuaibu said: “This handover ceremony marks another milestone in our mandate towards restoring lasting peace and stability in the North East. “OPHK will continue to sustain its momentum until total victory is achieved.

“As part of our ongoing clearance efforts, troops of the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and 199 Special Forces Battalion recently conducted successful offensive operations under Operation Desert Sanity IV in Sambisa Forest.

“Key terrorist enclaves in Ukuba, Njimia, Sabil Huda, Garin Falluja, and Gobara were cleared, leading to the rescue of 75 civilians, including seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children.”

The Commander was represented by Brig .-Gen. Anthony Okpodu. The Chief Military Intelligence Brig.-Gen. Adebayo Adekola said those rescued had been profiled.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, represented by the Director of Social Welfare Aisha Shettima, thanked the military for rescuing the victims.

She said: “We are going profile them, carry out a medical psychosocial examination, give them livelihoods training, cloth them, and for the children we are going do tracing to unite them with their families.”

