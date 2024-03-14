Military, Foreign Partners Working To Free Hostages Nationwide – DHQ

…accuses terrorists of cowardly behaviour, using hostages as human shield

…says search, rescue operation affected by ‘non-timely’ notification

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has given an indication of an ongoing collaboration with “international partners”, with a view to rescuing all hostages held by terrorists in parts of the country.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the disclosure on Thursday at the regular briefing on troops’ exploits across the six geo-political zones of the country in the last week, identified “non-timely notification”, difficult-to-access locations, and the human-shield strategy adopted by terrorists, as the factors militating against the prompt rescue of kidnap victims.

While describing the act of attacking soft targets/!using them as a human shields as “cowardly”, the operations’ spokesperson, nonetheless, assured of the State’s capacity to triumph, against the backdrop of the intelligence and other support tools being provided by the aforementioned partners.

The assurance is coming in the wake of the recent abduction of over 400 men, women and children in Borno, Kaduna, and Sokoto states respectively.

Buba said: “Given the hostage situation, it can be deduced that the search and rescue effort was grossly affected by the non-timely notification of troops of the incident. Nevertheless, I can assure you that we will not rest until these hostages are returned.

“However, because of the sensitivity of the matter, I can not go into further details as to signs of life, location, and the different options that we have in order to get these hostages back.

“I can further assure you that getting these hostages back is very clearly at the top of our priorities. It is for this reason we have leveraged our international partners for support.

“Accordingly, they are providing the necessary support including intelligence that is giving us the advantage in dealing with the ugly situation.

“Importantly, as it is often said, we are at war and ugly things happen during war. During times of war, it is commonplace to witness propaganda, deception, misinformation, disinformation and fake news. Our situation is no different.

“There is therefore the need for citizens to be circumspect when they see posts from these terrorist groups and their cohorts, particularly on social media. These groups feed on the attention that they receive in the media to sway the populace. We must be conscious of that and avoid being used directly or indirectly against our national interest.”

He added: “Of recent, these terrorists initiated a post that went viral on the attack of military vehicles. It might interest you to know that, that particular incident was reported when it occurred in Dec 2023. One soldier lost his life as a result of the attack. Afterward, troops conducted synchronised attacks killing the leader of that group and several of his foot soldiers.

“The post therefore is clearly an act of desperation by the terrorist to conceal their weakness. Overall, We are winning the war and making life unbearable for these terrorists.

“We continue to degrade them each passing day. We have seriously depleted their ranks to the extent that they are on a desperate recruitment drive, hence some of the witnessed abductions.

“Several of their leaders and commanders have been neutralised as a result of troops onslaught. They want to use these hostages as human shields for their survival. Nevertheless, be assured that we will not rest until the hostages are returned.

“As patriotic citizens, we must resist the temptation to celebrate posts from terrorists and enemies of the state. These are not good people, rather they are devils from the pit of hell. Consequently, If you find yourself celebrating terror, you’re wrong. Pure and simple”.

The senior officer concluded by saying: “The aim of the military in ongoing counterinsurgency war is the enduring defeat of terrorist groups across the country and the dismantling of their military capabilities, such that they can no longer terrorize or hurt citizens. Accordingly, the armed forces remain focused on achieving this aim.

“As in every war, there are complexities and ours is no exception. Recently, cases of citizens being abducted in the NE, NW and NC theatres of operations were recorded. These citizens were abducted by a brutal and blood-tasty group that should only be addressed as terrorists, and not bandits. I repeat, these are terrorists and not bandits.

“They are holding these citizens against their will and against all norms of human behaviour, and against the laws of armed conflict and any good measure in the world. No doubt, this is a difficult situation, but not one that is insurmountable.

“The hostage situation is an extremely sensitive one which unfortunately is not unprecedented in the history of the ongoing war. These hostages are being held in locations that are difficult to get to, but not out of reach. The situation is however indicative of the desperation of this terrorist to avoid troops onslaught by all means”.

While insisting that troops have continued to decimate several of the leaders, commanders and foot soldiers of terrorist organisations, he further disclosed that “these terrorists have exhibited cowardice by going for such soft targets to impede troops advances. I assure you that we will not rest until they are returned”

On operational gains during the week, the DHQ stated thus: “Troops neutralised 213 and arrested 216 of them. Troops also arrested 67 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 26 kidnapped hostages. In the SS, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of One Billion Five Hundred and Fifty Eighty Million Six Hundred and Sixty-Five Thousand and Eighty Naira (N1,558,665,080.00) only.

“Furthermore, troops recovered 189 assorted weapons and 4,003 assorted ammunition. The breakdown is as follows: 111 AK47 rifles, G3 rifles, 31 locally fabricated guns, 5 pump action guns, automatic pump action guns, 26 dane guns, 4 locally made double barrels, 2 fabricated pistols, RPG bomb and IEDs (OGBUNIGWE).

“Others are 2,766 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 982 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 240 live cartridges, 2 shotgun cartridges, 13 rounds of 9mm ammo, 36 empty cases of 7.62mm ammo, 38 magazines, 3 G3 magazines, 8 vehicles, 44 motorcycles, 19 mobile phones, 4 bicycles, rifle butt, rifle stock and the sum of N628,000.00 amongst other items.

“Troops in the Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 150 dugout pits, 30 boats, 73 storage tanks, 209 drums and 15 vehicles. Other items recovered incl 105 cooking ovens, 3 pumping machines, 2 outboard engines, one tricycle, 4 motorcycles and 45 illegal refining sites. Troops recovered 1,227,470 litres of stolen crude oil, 313,780 litres of illegally refined AGO and 13,000 litres of PMS”.