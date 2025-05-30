Military Faults Amnesty Int’l Report, Highlights Counter-Terror Gains

Share

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed a recent report by Amnesty International titled “Nigeria: Mounting death toll and looming humanitarian crisis amid unchecked attacks by armed groups”, describing it as a misrepresentation of the security situation in the country.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) challenged the report’s narrative, citing verifiable progress made under the administration of President Bola Tinubu in both kinetic and non-kinetic operations.

While acknowledging ongoing security challenges in some regions, the military insisted that the report lacked context, failed to reflect ground realities, and overlooked the complexity of threats rooted in Nigeria’s socio-political and economic landscape.

“The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a press release by Amnesty International dated 29 May 2025. While we acknowledge the importance of civil society in promoting accountability and human rights, we must express strong reservations about the sweeping generalizations, lack of contextual depth, and the failure to recognize the monumental strides made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the current administration,” the statement read in part.

Major General Kangye stated that since President Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, the AFN has recorded significant achievements in degrading terrorist networks, dismantling criminal syndicates, and restoring civil authority in previously volatile regions.

Providing specific figures, he said over 5,000 insurgents and bandits have been neutralized across various theatres of operation, and more than 350 communities in Borno, Zamfara, Niger, and Katsina states have been liberated. He also highlighted the apprehension or elimination of several high-value terrorist commanders through precision strikes and intelligence-led missions.

On hostage rescue efforts, the military reported the successful recovery of over 1,200 abducted civilians, including women and children, with numerous kidnapping syndicates dismantled and illegal weapons caches seized in ongoing operations.

Major General Kangye further noted improved civil-military relations and inter-agency coordination, citing the deployment of Quick Response Forces (QRFs), establishment of forward operating bases, and stronger collaboration with state governments and local communities.

He emphasized the military’s unwavering commitment to protecting citizens, restoring peace, and upholding Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

“Constructive engagement is welcomed, but disinformation or alarmist narratives undermine both local and international efforts to achieve enduring peace,” he said.

The DHQ urged Amnesty International to pursue more collaborative and data-driven approaches, including engagement with military stakeholders, to better understand the dynamics on the ground and support Nigeria’s security and humanitarian efforts.

