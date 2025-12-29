Military Eliminates 9 Terrorists, As Assailants Kill 1 Vigilante, Abduct 6 In Kano Community

Aheavy exchange of gunfire between armed bandits and the Nigerian Military, at Bakaji and Unguwar Garma in Goron Dutse area of Shanono Local Government of Kano State, left nine terrorists and one Vigilante dead and another wounded.

The bandits who came in their numbers with heavy arms and ammunition stormed the area at about 12pm, reports however had it that gallant members of the Nigeria Military contended with them leading to several hours of gun duel.

Chairman of the Shanono/ Bagwai Community Security Forum, Alhaji Yahya Bagobiri, said the bandits fled the area after heavy fire from the military with about 40 cows and six abducted persons.

He said the military who killed the bandits took over their motorcycles, but the criminals sneaked back at about 5-6am, opening heavy fire on the military but still couldn’t penetrate the area.

Bagobiri lamented that, “because they came in hundreds they still took some six persons and 40 cows, but thanks to the military who returned heavy fire, killing nine of them and making them to abandon their motorcycles.”

The chairman noted that when they returned in the morning hours they took away their people killed. “Let me honestly commend the military that safeguarded the area and ensured that they stopped the bandits from causing serious havoc, they deserved being appreciated, because as at that time nobody could even come out from his home.”