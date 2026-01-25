Military Disrupts Boko Haram Logistics, Arrests Illicit Drug Supplier In N’East

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have recorded another success in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in Northeast Nigeria, arresting a suspected supplier of illicit drugs to Boko Haram and ISWAP operatives.

In a statement on Sunday, the Spokesman of the Theater Command, Lt. Col. Y. Uba, said:

“Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East) Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), under Operation Desert Sanity V, have achieved a significant victory in degrading terrorist logistics and criminal support networks in the region.”

Acting on credible intelligence on 23 January 2026, the troops arrested Hauwa Abulazeez, 65, in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State. The suspect is alleged to be a major supplier of cannabis sativa to Boko Haram operatives operating across Askira Uba, Rumirgo, Gwahi, Wamdiyo, Uvu, and Gaya, and a key distributor of the substance to multiple communities in the theater.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect sourced the drugs from Sarti Baruwa in Taraba State and transported them along established supply routes. During the operation, troops recovered 14 compressed blocks of cannabis sativa, weighing approximately 30 kilograms, representing a significant interception aimed at curtailing the terrorist group’s activities.

The suspect is currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigations, while follow-up operations are ongoing to dismantle the broader network involved in the trafficking and distribution of illicit substances.

The Theater Command highlighted that the operation demonstrates the strategic impact of denying terrorists access to illicit supply chains that fuel violence and instability. By disrupting these networks, the military contributes to enhanced security, reduced criminal influence, and strengthened lawful authority in the region.

The Military reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to confronting all forms of criminality in the Northeast, stressing that sustained intelligence-driven operations will continue until lasting peace and stability are achieved.