Military destroys 6 illegal oil refining sites in Rivers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Delta Safe on December 23 destroyed six illegal oil refining sites in Opu Arugbana in the Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State. The Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said this in a statement yesterday Gabkwet said the airstrikes were in continuation of efforts to rid the Niger Delta of oil thieves and oil pipeline vandals.

He added that the illegal sites were sighted clustered within a radius of about 80 metres at a location about 6 nautical miles south of Opu Arugbana. According to him, having been confirmed to be active, authorisation was obtained to destroy the six sites, thus discouraging the criminals from continuing with their acts of illegality. He said: “Despite the festive season, air operations against criminals in the Niger Delta and other parts of the country continue unabated. “The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has commended the efforts of the Air Component Commanders in all the theatres of operation.”