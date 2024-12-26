Military Denies Bombing Civilians In Sokoto

Share

The Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma has refuted claims that a military fighter jet bombed civilian structures in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The clarification was made in a statement released on Wednesday by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullah, Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre.

The military emphasized that its operations are intelligence-driven and aim to minimize civilian casualties.

According to Abdullah, all military strikes are preceded by thorough intelligence gathering and reconnaissance missions.

These measures, he stated, are especially critical when targeting terrorist groups like the Lakurawa organization.

“The targets struck in the vicinity of Gidan Sama and Rumtuwa were positively identified as linked to the Lakurawa group,” the statement read.

“This reinforces the justification for the military action taken.”

The military further warned against the spread of unverified claims, which it said could undermine public confidence in its operations.

Also, Abdullah urged Nigerians to rely on confirmed information to prevent misinformation and avoid unnecessary panic.

“Terrorist groups often engage in media disinformation to erode the credibility of military successes.

“It is crucial to exercise caution regarding such claims, especially in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry,” he added.

The statement comes in response to growing concerns over reports of civilian casualties in the region.

