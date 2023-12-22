Military Deactivates 68 Illegal Refining Sites in Niger Delta

Troops of Operation Delta Safe, in the last one week, have uncovered and destroyed 68 illegal refining sites in the Niger Delta. The troops also apprehended 42 suspected oil thieves in the region.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known while briefing newsmen on the operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces. The troops had maintained momentum against the activities of crude oil theft in the region with recovery of 234,000 litres of stolen crude oil, 160,800 litres of illegally refined automotive gas oil and 10,800 litres of premium motor spirit.

He added that troops discovered and destroyed nine dugout pits, 14 boats, 43 storage tanks, two motorcycles and nine vehicles. “Other items recovered include 71 cooking ovens, three pump machines and 37 illegal refining sites. “Troops also apprehended 42 suspected oil thieves and other criminal elements,” he said.

Buba said that the troops of Operation UDOKA, in the South East, neutralised three criminals, arrested nine suspected IPOB/ESN criminals and rescued two kidnapped persons.