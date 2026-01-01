Military Deactivates 503 Illegal Refineries, Nabs 778 Suspects In 2025

The Defence Headquarters has said troops of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), discovered and destroyed 503 illegal oil refining sites and apprehended 778 suspected oil thieves in the Niger Delta in 2025. The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen.

Michael Onoja, made this known yesterday in Abuja, while briefing newsmen on the operations of the military in 2025. Onoja said the successes were recorded in a sustained campaign against oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and other criminal activities in the region during the year.

He said the security situation in the zone had remained South fluid, characterised by cultism, kidnapping, youth restiveness, and robbery. “Notably, oil theft continues to provide criminals with resources to fund their operations while inflicting substantial economic losses on the nation.

“Relatedly, pipeline vandalism persists in posing environmental hazards, adversely affecting the socio-economic viability of the region and the country at large. “The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in collaboration with agencies, achieved other security commendable successes in curtailing the excesses of these criminals degrading by significantly their illegal bunkering activities.

“During the year, Operation DELTA SAFE neutralised several criminal elements, arrested 778 criminals and their cohorts, and rescued 53 kidnapped victims.

“They foiled oil theft valued at N8.91 billion and 16.6 million litres of crude oil; 1.2 million litres of AGO; 407,734 litres of DPK, and 1.5 million litres of PMS. “Troops also discovered and destroyed 503 illegal refining sites, while recovering assorted weapons and ammunition,” he said.

“In the South East, Onaja said the troops of Operation UDO KA, intensified operations and hailed the jailing of their leaders: Simon Ekpa, by the Government of Finland, and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja.